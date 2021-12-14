Health secretary fails to meet with ambulance service

Health Secretary Sajid Javid in Downing Street, central London. Picture date: Friday September 10, 2021. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Board documents from the trust revealed that the Health Secretary was invited to a meeting over four months ago.

The trust recently moved its risk rating to the highest possible level for the first time ever.

West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed that the health minster been sent an invite on July 19.

"I can confirm that Mr Javid hasn’t visited WMAS," a spokesman said.

The Liberal Democrats are demanding the reopening of four local community ambulance stations in Shropshire that were closed in October.

Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader and Health Spokesperson Daisy Cooper said: “Sajid Javid is ignoring the NHS crisis in his own backyard. People are waiting for hours in pain for an ambulance to turn up, and the Health Secretary hasn't attend a meeting to find out why.

“Sajid Javid must immediately agree to meet with local NHS officials and patients and find a solution to this crisis, starting by reversing the closure of community ambulance stations."

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat Candidate for North Shropshire, said: “I’ve heard horrifying stories from people in our community who are facing waits for ambulances that never turn up.

“Our brave paramedics, nurses and doctors are doing their best but are being ignored by a government that has run local health services into the ground.

“For too long the people of North Shropshire have been taken for granted by Conservative politicians who have failed to support our local NHS services. This week’s by-election is a chance for them to send this government a message they can’t ignore.”