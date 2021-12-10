Pledge to bring faster broadband to North Shropshire

Neil Shastri-Hurst and Oliver Dowden

He says that as a Conservative MP he’ll be able to work effectively with the Conservative government to secure more investment and make sure every resident has access to better broadband speeds.

When he was Digital Secretary, Oliver Dowden, now Chairman of the Conservative Party, announced that almost 70,000 homes and businesses will get high-speed broadband upgrades across Shropshire. He has stressed how important broadband is to the government’s plans — and how North Shropshire needs a ‘champion’ like Dr Neil to get the job done.

Oliver Dowden said: "Rolling out broadband is central to this government’s plans – and I know that all too well from my time as Digital Secretary. But getting it done is a team effort, and that means we need champions like Dr Neil Shastri-Hurst on the case. I’m pleased that he has made this a key priority in his long-term plan.

"I was proud to announce in my former role that we are rolling out gigabit capable broadband to almost 70,000 homes and businesses across Shropshire, and I know the Digital Secretary Nadine Dorries is ready to work with Neil if he’s elected to roll out more lightning-fast broadband to the communities who need it most.’

Commenting, Dr Shastri-Hurst said: "Lightning-fast internet is key to attracting new businesses and improving the quality of life for residents. That’s why it’s one of my top priorities for North Shropshire.