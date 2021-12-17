New North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan 'bursts Boris's bubble' in Oswestry victory rally

Helen Morgan 'bursts Boris's bubble' in Oswestry town centre

Ms Morgan led a victory rally alongside former party leader Tim Farron on Friday morning.

After she "burst Boris's bubble" Mr Farron said: "I don't know if you realise how many millions of people have woken up this morning feeling a bit of light has broken into the darkness.

"But it turns out, if you are incompetent, it turns out if you tell lies, it turns out if you take the people for granted, there is a price to pay.

"Democracy and justice is alive and well in Britain and the people of North Shropshire have spoken for the whole of Britain last night," the Lib Dem MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale added.

After a 25-minute walkabout through the market town in her constituency, Ms Morgan said of her win: "Well, I'm absolutely thrilled, humbled and honoured - and obviously a little bit tired."

Newly-elected MP Helen Morgan in Oswestry town centre

She added that voters had been "moving towards" the Liberal Democrats - and away from the Conservatives - "even before the issue with the party, last week".

She said: "We found that people really felt as if they were taken for granted."

Ms Morgan said of her by-election victory: "Our ambulance services are under pressure, our farming community feels taken for granted.

"And when we went out and told them that they could have an MP who would listen to them and fight their corner, that message really resonated."

Newly elected MP Helen Morgan and Tim Farron in Oswestry