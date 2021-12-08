Notification Settings

Festive fun on the ice thanks to businesses

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

The forecast is for ice in Oswestry this weekend - but don't worry, it is in the form of an ice rink and curling lanes.

Adele Nightingale from Oswestry BID

A synthetic Ice Rink will be built on Festival Square on Saturday (11 December) which will be available - free of charge - for the public from 11am to 4pm.

It is being provided by the Oswestry Business Improvement District as a festive attraction to bring people of all ages into the town.

The aim is to encourage people into Oswestry for a day combining fun with shopping and having a bite to eat.

Adele Nightingale from Oswestry BID said: "This is free to all, family fun, with skates available for children and adults."

"And if you have ever fancied trying your hand at Curling, now’s your chance with two cool Curling Lanes to have a go on."

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

