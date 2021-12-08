Festive fun on the ice thanks to businesses

Adele Nightingale from Oswestry BID

A synthetic Ice Rink will be built on Festival Square on Saturday (11 December) which will be available - free of charge - for the public from 11am to 4pm.

It is being provided by the Oswestry Business Improvement District as a festive attraction to bring people of all ages into the town.

The aim is to encourage people into Oswestry for a day combining fun with shopping and having a bite to eat.

Adele Nightingale from Oswestry BID said: "This is free to all, family fun, with skates available for children and adults."