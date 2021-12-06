"Traffic switch" coming at north Shropshire roundabout

The roundabout work is continuing

The switch, set to come in the next few days, will see all traffic using the new full road alignment at the huge Mile End roundabout.

Shropshire Council says work at the roundabout is "proceeding to plan" and the switch will take place following the completion of the eastern road tie in.

In a statement a council spokesperson said: "After the switch, the length of original road to the east of Mile End roundabout - between the roundabout and the new alignment - will not re-open until the completion of the project. This area of road will be used to complete the final works on the project."

The road experts say every effort will be made to stick to planned progress up to December 17. But they warn that "operational, logistical or weather related matters beyond our control may cause these to be amended."

On the lead up to Christmas, the project crew will be busy carrying out activities such as laying new surfacing for the existing roundabout, installing further lamp columns, completing the drainage installations and undertaking landscaping works.

After Christmas, activities such as further landscaping and planting will be carried out, as well as installation of fencing and the final road signs for the project.