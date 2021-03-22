Teddy steps up for sponsored walk

Some of the Derwen College students with Teddy

Teddy, who's day job is to provide therapy and support for students at the college near Oswestry, has decided to help raise funds for the college too.

The retriever is leading the way as a mascot for The Derwen Easter Challenge, a 2,000-mile virtual trek around the UK.

Open to everyone it aims to raise funds to help support students with special educational needs and disability with their independent life skills and work skills.

From March 29 until April 11 participants choose routes around their home towns to walk, run, cycle, swim, use a wheelchair or even bunny hop, as many miles as they can manage. Every mile will help the Derwen team complete the 2,000-mile challenge.

College Fundraiser Anna Evans said: "Teddy will be enjoying contributing many miles to this fundraising challenge. We are really hopeful that other see his efforts and join us too. This is something that the whole family can do, including the dog."

Many students, former students, families and local supporters are already signed up. But they are urging more to join to help them smash the 2000- mile target and raise as much money as possible.

The event will plot a route on a map of the regions and towns the college's students, past and present, all hail from. Starting from Derwen College, the route reaches as far as Cornwall and

Edinburgh before winding its way back to Derwen College.

Participants will receive messages from students and ex-students welcoming them to their home county. Some messages will also explain how funds raised during the challenge will help students gain important work and independent living skills.

Every person who signs up will receive a medal and goodie bag, with the option of also buying an exclusive Easter Challenge t-shirt.

The event replaces the long-running annual Derwen College sponsored walk which has had to be cancelled for the second time in two years.