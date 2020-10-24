Plans put in for first ever McDonald's restaurant in Oswestry

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished: Last Updated:

McDonald's has applied to build a new restaurant in Oswestry in what would be the first ever branch of the fast food giant in the town.

McDonald's
McDonald's

McDonald's Restaurants Ltd says 50 jobs will be created if it is given permission for an eat in and drive-through restaurant on Shrewsbury Road.

If approved, it will save Big Mac lovers the current 12-mile round trip that many locals make to the closest restaurant, which is situated next to the A5 in Chirk.

The site where the new branch is planned in Oswestry is part of the former livestock market land, released when the market consolidated onto a smaller portion of its site.

If granted permission it will go up in front of the town's new Morrisons supermarket.

As well as the restaurant there will be parking for 40 vehicles.

The application from the fast food chain, known affectionately to fans as 'Maccies', says the new operation will create the equivalent of 50 full-time jobs – 30 full-time and 35 part-time.

Shropshire Council will decide the application at a future date.

A major development previously planned on the former livestock market land, which would have included a multiplex cinema, fell by the wayside last year when the cinema company pulled out.

News
Business
Local Hubs
Oswestry
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News