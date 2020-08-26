Activities for Oswestry youngsters set to re-start after lockdown

Earlier this year Oswestry Town Council voted to enter a partnership with Shropshire Youth Association to provide youth servicesafter Shropshire Council announced changes to the delivery of support for young people across Shropshire.

The lockdown meant those plans, costing £30,000, stalled. Today councillors will meet to decide whether to now start two of the projects as early as next week.

A report to the online meeting said that, subject to confirmation by town councillors given the delay in establishing their new arrangements, Shropshire Council has agreed to make a financial contribution to the delivery of services in Oswestry.

“The final figure has yet to be agreed but it would be in the region of £9,000,” the report says.

“The council as a commissioner, and SYA as the provider, recognise that there is a need to begin to provide support for young people as soon as practicably possible.

Plans will need to be flexible and will need to be adapted as situations arise, however, subject to confirmation by this council, and any changes to government advice, the contract with SYA will commence on September 1.

Initially the plan is to have two sessions of youth work weekly, one for juniors and one for seniors. Adapted for Covid-19 social distancing these will initially be outside and as soon as possible move back into The Centre in Oak Street. Councillors will hear that negotiations over re-opening The Centre are already under way.

The popular social inclusion football, held as a pilot project before lockdown, will restart subject to Covid-19 advice on sporting activity.

Details of how to watch the 7pm online meeting are available from the council’s website.