Oswestry horse rider wins competitive dressage competition

Rhiannon Hinton rode her horse Quaikin Horatio to glory at Hartpury College, winning the Petplan Equine Elementary Silver Championship on Sunday, August 23.

With some very exceptional partnerships demonstrating their skills, the victory was quite an achievement.

After her test, Rhiannon said: “It was a safe, relaxed not clear round. He’s a horse who finds it hard to relax in an atmosphere like this but the lockdown conditions here have really suited him as it’s quieter. I’m proud of how with me he felt. His confidence is building all the time.”

The combination had to qualify through two rounds of competition last summer and won their ticket to the championship, which was originally scheduled for April. Quaikin Horatio or Bob as he is known at home, is a seven-year-old, bay gelding, who Rhiannon has produced herself from her small holding home. The pair impressed judges with a powerful performance achieving the winning score of 70.93 per cent.

The Petplan Equine Area Festival series sponsored by one of the UK’s leading horse insurance providers’ gives amateur riders the opportunity to experience the thrill of competing in top competition style conditions in classes from Preliminary to Intermediate II level.

Kate Hopkins, marketing consultant at Petplan, said: “We are so very proud that the Petplan Equine Area Festivals have become the most participated in series ever run by British Dressage.

"In 2019 an incredible 6,463 dressage tests were ridden. This is so rewarding and demonstrates that the Area Festivals really do have a special place in competitors’ hearts.

"We are so pleased British Dressage has been able to reschedule the championships. It is testament to the riders dedication that even though the competition is taking place under certain limitations, they are prepared to adapt and are so keen to attend.

"We are often quite amazed by some of the stories we hear about the commitment shown by riders and their horses who compete at the Area Festivals.

"We really appreciate the effort that our grassroots dressage riders put into making the Petplan Equine Area Festivals such a success and would especially like to congratulate Rhiannon and Bob on their fantastic win and wish them the very best of luck for the future."

British Dressage Chief Executive Jason Brautigam added: “The Petplan Equine Area Festival Championships are always a highlight in the British Dressage calendar.

"After this year’s events, resulting in the cancellation of so many competitions, these rescheduled championships are even more special.

"It provides so much pleasure to see grassroots riders competing alongside the stars of our sport – and although the competition is somewhat different this year, I know that it has meant even more than normal to our members.

"Qualification for next year’s Petplan Equine Winter Area Festivals is already underway and with any luck we will be able to stage our inaugural Summer Area Festival Championships in 2021.”