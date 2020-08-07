Motorcyclist seriously injured as crash closes A5 between Shrewsbury and Oswestry

The accident happened on the Nesscliffe bypass between Shrewsbury and Oswestry.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 12.20pm after the crash happened on the eastbound carriageway.

The Highways Agency said that the trunk road had been closed in both directions between the A438, the Felton Butler roundabout, and B5069, Wolfshead Roundabout.

Traffic is being diverted through the village of Nesscliffe with queues building up in both directions.

"Please consider alternative routes and allow additional time for your journey," an agency spokesman said.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the crash involved the one motorcyclist and said its crews helped paramedics with the casualty and made the machine safe.