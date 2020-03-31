Special needs college hoping to open Telford campus

Derwen College, which teaches students aged between 16 and 25, has its main campus at Gobowen and three other satellite sites up and running.

Its leadership team has submitted a change-of-use application for a two-storey building at Stafford Park.

Head of curriculum Zoe Wood said the college’s leaders expected the Telford site to be open for students later this year.

Ofsted has rated Derwen College as “outstanding” in three consecutive inspections.

Ms Wood said: “We are delighted to be opening this new satellite base in Telford, being part of local special educational needs and disability provision in this area and sharing our outstanding expertise in the field of specialist education.

“The Telford satellite is due to be open for students in the autumn term.

“Our work in providing smaller satellite provision has proved that these settings are invaluable for meeting the needs of young people with SEND accessing day provision.”

The project came about from discussions with local SEND commissioners in the area and will provide learning and independence skills as well as access to local work placements, she said.

The building, known as Nationwide House, is on Stafford Park 7. It is currently licensed for business use, but the application, submitted by the college, seeks to change this to educational use. The existing road access would not be changed, and separate staff and visitor parking areas would be provided.

If approved, the Telford site would join Derwen College’s three other satellite campuses in Baschurch, Craven Arms and Walford.

Hollinswood and Randlay Parish Council will be consulted about the conversion application, and Telford and Wrekin Council will make its decision at a later date.