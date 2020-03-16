Comfy sofas in Oswestry Library

For part of the library has been converted into a cosy living room complete with sofas, board games on a coffee table and even a fire in a move to tackle loneliness.

The library living room was the brainchild of Paul Newman, who runs the Be a Better Fish company helping people become self employed and start up their own businesses.

He runs drop-in sessions in the library helping those in the disadvantaged community find employment.

"As a way of paying back the library I wanted to create a living room space that could be used by both groups and individuals," he said.

"With furniture acquired on loan the living room with be in place for three weeks."

Mr Newman said the first week had already created lots of curiosity and led to friendships being made.

"There are so many clubs and organisations out there that people don't know about and so we wanted to give them the chance to showcase what they do in the living room.

"It is also a wonderful space in which people can sit and maybe strike up a conversation with someone else."

The Mayor of Oswestry, Councillor John Price, and Mayoress Councillor Joyce Barrow, popped in to spend an hour chatting on the sofas.

"People were asking me things about being a mayor but also I was asking them about their lives.

"I am extremely concerned about social isolation and think this is an excellent idea."

"This is 2020 and get people are dying lonely and on their own."

The living room will be in place until March 27.