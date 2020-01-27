Menu

Person freed from crash

By Dominic Robertson | Oswestry | News | Published:

A person trapped in a car following a crash had to be freed by the fire service.

Four crews attended the scene of the crash

The ambulance service was also called to the incident, at Wykey in Ruyton XI towns, at around 7.15pm.

The person was being treated by the ambulance service after they had been rescued from the car.

Four fire crews, including the rescue tender, were sent to the scene from Baschurch, Oswestry and Wellington.

The fire service said they had used small gear to free the person who was left in the care of the ambulance service.

