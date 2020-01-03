Free theatre workshop near Oswestry

The annual event on January 12 has been organised by the LADS, the Llanymynech Amateur Dramatic Society, which puts on productions throughout the year.

Jon Buckeridge from Parable Arts will be leading the workshop giving people the chance to learn some new acting skills and also explore other roles important to a production, such as stage management and publicity.

There will also be some warm-up games to break the ice.

A spokesman for the group said the day was perfect for anyone who fancied a go at theatre skills or who wanted to make new friends.

It will be held at Pant Memorial Hall, starting at 10am and ending at 4pm.

"All you need is something for lunch and some comfortable clothes. There will be no pressure - just a lot of fun and a warm welcome. Children are welcome but must bring an adult with them."