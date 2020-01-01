Broken pressies? Repair cafe to open in Oswestry on Saturday

The Repair Cafe will open at the Oswestry Memorial Hall on Saturday, between noon and 3pm.

Spokeswoman Alison Alexander said those toys or other Christmas presents that had already been broken should not be thrown away but taken along to the repair cafe.

"A terrific line-up of ‘fixperts’ is in place to mend items: mechanical, electrical, electronic and wooden objects; bikes, furniture, glass and ceramics, musical instruments, IT hardware and software and vintage valve radios.

"Clothing repairers are offering to mend: woollens, zips, hems and seams by machine and by hand, as well as making alterations."

Home-made cakes and refreshments will be available while people wait and all donations made will fund future repair cafes.

Hundreds of people have already visited previous repair cafes held in Oswestry and also in Llanfyllin.