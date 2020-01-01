Menu

Advertising

Broken pressies? Repair cafe to open in Oswestry on Saturday

By Sue Austin | Oswestry | News | Published: | Last Updated:

Christmas gifts already broken? The organisers of Oswestry's Repair Cafe are telling the public not to despair.

An earlier cafe saw Rob Wix fixing a radio player with the help of son Morgan Wix.

The Repair Cafe will open at the Oswestry Memorial Hall on Saturday, between noon and 3pm.

Spokeswoman Alison Alexander said those toys or other Christmas presents that had already been broken should not be thrown away but taken along to the repair cafe.

"A terrific line-up of ‘fixperts’ is in place to mend items: mechanical, electrical, electronic and wooden objects; bikes, furniture, glass and ceramics, musical instruments, IT hardware and software and vintage valve radios.

"Clothing repairers are offering to mend: woollens, zips, hems and seams by machine and by hand, as well as making alterations."

Home-made cakes and refreshments will be available while people wait and all donations made will fund future repair cafes.

Hundreds of people have already visited previous repair cafes held in Oswestry and also in Llanfyllin.

Oswestry Local Hubs News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin
Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News