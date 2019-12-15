Advertising
Firefighters tackle car blaze near Oswestry
Firefighters were called out to tackle a car blaze near Oswestry.
One car was found to be completely on fire late on Saturday night in the village of Selattyn.
Fire services were called to the incident from Oswestry station at around 9pm and crews used thermal imaging cameras and breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.
Police were also at the scene of the incident.
