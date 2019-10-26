Menu

Shropshire farm goes pumpkin crazy

By Sue Austin

Park Hall Farm in Oswestry has gone pumpkin crazy in the run up to Halloween.

Lucy Jones enjoying some pumpkin fun

Pumpkinfest is running until October 31 to ensure Shropshire’s families are catered for over half term and Halloween.

As well as the usual indoor and outdoor activities, adorable animals and exhibitions, there is an indoor pumpkin parade walk, a creepy haunted house for the brave ones, and lots of wacky games including pass the pumpkin, musical monsters and ‘Mummy Wrap,’ which involves creating a spooktacular creation with just one roll of toilet paper.

Richard Powell, owner and director at Park Hall, said, No Pumpkinfest would be complete without pumpkin carving.

"Children can enjoy carving out funny faces, whilst parents can enjoy leaving all the mess with Park Hall," he said.

“We are encouraging children to come along in their best spooky outfits and will be holding a fancy-dress competition on the October 31 to round off the event.

“There is also be free pumpkin to take home for every paying child. We look forward to welcoming everyone at the farm."

The event will be open daily from 10am-5pm and discounted advanced tickets can be purchased online from parkhallfarm.co.uk

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin
Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

