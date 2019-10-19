Flood alerts in Shropshire after heavy downpours

The Severn Vyrnwy confluence at Oswestry, the Vyrnwy catchment at Llanfyllin, and the Upper Teme near Bishop's Castle have all been placed on alert.

Dave Throup, regional manager for the Environment Agency, said: "Yesterday's heavy rain has caused quite a few rivers to respond, particularly along the Welsh border.

"We've got a few flood alerts in place.

"Watch out for flooding of low lying land and rural roads."

But after a wet and gloomy afternoon and evening yesterday, the Met Office predicts a brighter outlook today.

It says: "There will be mixture of sunny spells and occasional showers throughout today. Showers could intensify into the afternoon, but will begin to clear towards the night. Maximum temperature 13C."

Tonight there is expected to be localised patches of fog in the early hours in Shropshire. The skies will continue to clear throughout the night, leading to chillier conditions. Minimum temperature 6C.

Tomorrow is expected to be mostly clear with sunny spells and the odd shower of rain. It will become breezier throughout the day. Maximum temperature 11C.