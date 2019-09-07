Spinal injury patients helped in Shropshire

The Ethos Group, based in Oswestry, has many years’ experience helping people with life-changing injuries to regain their independence. The registered charity provides adapted short-term accommodation and support in the town, as well as help to find a new permanent home to suit people's needs. Anyone with physical disabilities can apply for a place at one of the charity’s properties.

Fae Dromgool, Ethos Group chief executive, said: “World Spinal Cord Injury Day took place this week and provides the ideal opportunity for us to raise awareness of just how difficult life can be for those people faced with the prospect of having to live their life with a serious physical disability.

“The whole pattern of your life changes in these circumstances and it’s not just the physical aspect people need to come to terms with. Unless you or someone close to you has been directly affected by injuries of this nature, it’s very difficult to fully understand the implications.

“It has psychological and mental effects, disrupts social, family and work life, leading to financial problems and in some cases relationships breaking down. It can also often result in losing your home due to accessibility or monetary difficulties."

She said people may have lived in their homes for years and suddenly be faced with the upheaval and emotional stress of having to move elsewhere to carry on living their lives.

“Getting about, something most of us take for granted, quickly becomes a major issue with poor or no transport links adding to the day-to-day burden, and access to financial support, knowing what you are entitled to and how to go about getting it, often creates what feels like an impossible situation to deal with."

“At Ethos, we are committed to helping as many people as we can at what is the most devastating time of their lives. We run three properties in Oswestry which helps to ease the transition back to what we hope will be an independent life.

“People can apply for a place with us by calling 01691 404359 or downloading a form from our website at ethosgroup.co.uk.”

Rita Patel, Ethos board member and former client said: “Ethos gave me space to regain my confidence, adjust to a new way of life and integrate back into the community. I now live independently, and am proud to sit on the Ethos board as a trustee."