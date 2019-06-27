Oswestry hospital top of the mops in national cleanliness survey

Every year, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) asks patients who stayed in hospital for at least one night during July to take part in the Adult Inpatient Survey.

The survey includes 144 NHS acute trusts across the country and reveals what nearly 77,000 patients said about the care they received during their time in hospital.

Questions included ‘how clean was the hospital or ward’ with respondents asked to give a mark out of 10 and the Oswestry-based Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital came out on top with an average score of 9.7.

Ann Wain, housekeeping manager, said: “The team work incredibly hard throughout the year to ensure every ward and department across the hospital is cleaned to the highest possible standard.

“All our housekeepers have so much pride in what they do and to be recognised as the cleanest hospital in the country by our patients really makes it worthwhile.”

A total of 1,245 RJAH patients were asked to take part in the survey with 834 completing it.

Phil Davies, head of estates and facilities, said: “The scores achieved by many of the trusts in the survey are excellent, I hope the results of this survey reassure patients that cleanliness is something that all hospitals take seriously and do well at. As such, amongst strong competition, I am delighted we were able to place no. 1 in this year’s survey.

“Our housekeeping team always ensure they meet the national cleaning standards and comply with infection control policies to reduce the risk of infection or illness to our patients.

“Placing top in the country for our cleanliness standards really demonstrates how hard the team work and I am over the moon for them.”

Overall, RJAH was named as one of eight NHS organisations placed in the top band of trusts delivering results that are considered “much better than expected” and also “much better” in both medical care and surgery.