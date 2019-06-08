Call for traffic rethink

Yossi Gliksman, who runs Upstairs Downstairs, is calling on organisations looking at Oswestry's Future, to rethink how people drive into the town.

Speaking to the Oswestry Chamber of Commerce this week, Mr Gliksman, said he hoped that the Chamber, together with the Business Improvement District and the Future Oswestry think tank would study ideas on getting shoppers into Oswestry.

He said a site meeting was being organised between himself, BID and Shropshire council to look at the problems on the ground.

One of the main points he suggested was the re-opening of Cross Street, currently pedestrianise during the daytime.

This could work alongside bringing in short period, free parking so that people were encouraged to use local businesses.

The Chamber, together with Adele Nightingale from Oswestry BID and deputy leader of Shropshire Council, Steve Charmley, said they would look at the ideas on the table.

Mr Gliksman said he was very positive that a meeting could be held very soon so that talks to begin on how to get people back into Oswestry shopping.

"We need something to be happen in the short-term, not long term ideas," he said.

Advertising

"We are concerned about our livelihoods and the immediate future. We need to make it as easy for people to come into town to shop as it is to shop on-line if we want to see the independents survive."

"Anything that could help the High Street, that revitalises the town centre, is something that should be looked at," chamber chairman, Mr Mark Derham, said.

He said that chamber members also discussed their worries about 'over-zealous' parking attendants.

"It is something we will be bringing up with Shropshire council," he said.

Chamber members heard from Councillor Charmley about the decision to axe plans for a massive increase in the annual pavement permit which allows displays or chairs and tables outside shops.

He said the Councillor Charmley said admitted that the increase, from £50 to £300 should never have gone through the budget process and that the council had now reversed the increase.