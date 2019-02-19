Police Commissioner answers criticism in Oswestry

The move will be met by West Mercia's increase in police numbers being brought in by the police and crime commissioner, John Campion.

He was in the town on Monday night to hear the worries of local residents and businesses over an increase in vandalism, anti-social behaviour and drugs.

He and senior police officers heard about teenagers banned from the library, intimidating visitors to the building and others riding their bikes inside a supermarket and throwing bollards at customers.

More than 60 people attended the public meeting at the Wynnstay Hotel.

There was criticism from several people about how long it took for police to respond to incidents.

Sainsbury manager, Allister Moutrie said in recent weeks he had rung 999 when a group of young people were throwing bollards at shoppers outside the store and when teenagers had been riding their bikes inside.

"I rang 999 for three minutes and no-one picked up," he said.

"Will response times be increased and by how much."

Other businesses said they reported shoplifting incidents to no avail.

People from outside the town were also at the meeting.

Ruyton-XI-Towns councillor, Dave Spice, said: "In the village we are experiencing higher level of crime and lower level of policing that we have ever done before."

Problems in the village of Whittington were highlighted by Lyn Stapley who called for the better use of mobile cameras.

"Everyone knows who the culprits are but its catching them," she said.

There were calls for both the front desk and the cells at the police station in Oswestry to be re-open and worries over whether the station will close altogether.

Mr Campion said there were no plans to close the station but said he doubted whether the front desk could be staffed full time or the cells opened again.

"If there is an officer in the building we have a board outside to let people know they can speak to someone face to face."

Shropshire Superintendent Mo Lansdale said police visibility would be improved in Oswestry and said that she had bid for an increase in officers on each shift from four to six.

"This should free up our Safer Neighbourhood Officers to response to worries within the community," she said.

Oswestry police Inspector, Tracey Ryan, urged the people of Oswestry to tell police of their concerns and of incidents in the town rather than complain on social media.

"Fear of crime is generated through social media but not reported to us. My plea is report it by telephoning, 101 or emailing or contacting any of the officer's mobile phones."

