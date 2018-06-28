Advertising
Black smoke pours out from Oswestry farm blaze
Plumes of black smoke filled the air on the outskirts of Oswestry after an agricultural fire broke out this morning.
A number of Shropshire Fire and Rescue crews were called to a farm on Gobowen Road at around 10am.
It is not yet known how the fire began, however a spokesman for the fire service said it was a 'substantial' barn blaze and there were fears over asbestos exposure.
Police closed the B5069 Gobowen Road between its junction with Whittington Road and the A5 roundabout while firefighters from Oswestry and Shrewsbury tackled the blaze.
Residents in Jasmine Gardens and other nearby areas were urged to keep their doors and windows closed due to the smoke.
Deryn Jones from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Because of the large amount of smoke, we are urging schools and local residents to keep their door and windows closed.
"We have two fire crews from Oswestry and two from Shrewsbury, along with the aerial ladder platform and heavy pumping unit.
"The fire is very close to the hill fort and at the moment that is sheltering the area from any wind. However there is a concern about the wind changing."
