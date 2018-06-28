Menu

Advertising

Black smoke pours out from Oswestry farm blaze

By Jonny Drury | Oswestry | News | Published: | Last Updated:

Plumes of black smoke filled the air on the outskirts of Oswestry after an agricultural fire broke out this morning.

Smoke billows into the sky from a farm on Gobowen Road in Oswestry

A number of Shropshire Fire and Rescue crews were called to a farm on Gobowen Road at around 10am.

It is not yet known how the fire began, however a spokesman for the fire service said it was a 'substantial' barn blaze and there were fears over asbestos exposure.

Interactive map of the area:

Police closed the B5069 Gobowen Road between its junction with Whittington Road and the A5 roundabout while firefighters from Oswestry and Shrewsbury tackled the blaze.

Residents in Jasmine Gardens and other nearby areas were urged to keep their doors and windows closed due to the smoke.

The barn fire viewed from Old Oswestry Hill Fort

Advertising

Deryn Jones from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Because of the large amount of smoke, we are urging schools and local residents to keep their door and windows closed.

"We have two fire crews from Oswestry and two from Shrewsbury, along with the aerial ladder platform and heavy pumping unit.

"The fire is very close to the hill fort and at the moment that is sheltering the area from any wind. However there is a concern about the wind changing."

Oswestry Local Hubs News Gobowen
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury
@JonnyDrury_Star

Senior reporter covering Oswestry and Mid Wales.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News