Black smoke pours out from Oswestry farm blaze

A number of Shropshire Fire and Rescue crews were called to a farm on Gobowen Road at around 10am.

It is not yet known how the fire began, however a spokesman for the fire service said it was a 'substantial' barn blaze and there were fears over asbestos exposure.

Police closed the B5069 Gobowen Road between its junction with Whittington Road and the A5 roundabout while firefighters from Oswestry and Shrewsbury tackled the blaze.

Crews @shropsfire bringing the workshop fire on Gobowen Road Oswestry under control. Assertive firefighting and tactics ensuring incident is dealt with safely and effectively @SFRS_Control @SFRS_Oswestry @SFRS_PDavies @SFRS_AJohnson @SFRS_Shrews pic.twitter.com/eV3NVFmirZ — SFRS Neil Griffiths (@SFRS_NGriffiths) June 28, 2018

Residents in Jasmine Gardens and other nearby areas were urged to keep their doors and windows closed due to the smoke.

The barn fire viewed from Old Oswestry Hill Fort

Deryn Jones from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Because of the large amount of smoke, we are urging schools and local residents to keep their door and windows closed.

"We have two fire crews from Oswestry and two from Shrewsbury, along with the aerial ladder platform and heavy pumping unit.

"The fire is very close to the hill fort and at the moment that is sheltering the area from any wind. However there is a concern about the wind changing."

Substantial agricultural fire at a farm on Gobowen road. Number of crews called #Oswestry pic.twitter.com/1Z2Cy9fKAv — Jonny Drury (@JonnyDrury_Star) June 28, 2018