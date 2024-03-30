Digital skills courses extended with new location confirmed

School of Coding & AI, the UK’s largest coding and computer science educator, is looking to support more than 500 residents over the next two years in developing digital and communication skills through the Digital Shropshire initiative.

After initially holding a series of courses in Shrewsbury, Bridgnorth and Market Drayton, the Government-funded scheme is now being rolled out to Whitchurch from April 2024.

It is designed to provide every individual over the age of 16 living in the county with the chance to enhance their skills. Whether this is to learn how to get safely online, or get ready for employment, upskilling or needing help with digital inclusion and accessing healthcare and other essential services online.

Manny Athwal, founder of School of Coding & AI, said: “We are committed to addressing the growing digital skills gap which has been created by the rapid technological developments that we have seen in the last few decades.

“This curriculum has been meticulously tailored to match the demands and qualifications sought after by the most common and readily accessible job opportunities across various sectors.

“This ensures that our learners are well-equipped to tackle the demands of today’s job market, while also making certain that all Shropshire residents are not excluded from the ever-changing digital world.

“Our fully-funded courses have been really popular so far and we have exceeded our targets in terms of numbers. We are delighted to be offering them to people in Whitchurch from April and are encouraging them to sign-up.”

Mark Jones, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for growth and regeneration, said: “It’s clear digital skills are essential in today’s world, both in business and in our daily lives. By identifying what is needed locally, and working in close partnership with the organisations delivering these vital programmes, we have made sure the UK Shared Prosperity Fund monies will make a lasting impact and contribution to the economic wellbeing of the county.”

Peggy Mullock, a Shropshire Councillor for Whitchurch North, added: “In current times possessing digital skills is paramount for success, be it in professional endeavours or routine activities. Through collaborative efforts with local organisations, we’ve seized the fantastic opportunity presented by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund monies to ensure it fosters a lasting positive impact on the economic future of Whitchurch.”

Courses cover a broad spectrum, including essential digital skills, e-safety, digital money skills, introduction to coding, and introduction to digital marketing and web development.

For more information on School of Coding & AI’s Digital Shropshire project and courses or enrolment details and criteria, visit https://schoolofcodinguk.com/digital-shropshire/, call 01902 509209 or e-mail info@schoolofcoding.co.uk.