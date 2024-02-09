Shropshire 16-year-old sets up 'six figure' influencer business while studying GCSEs

Kian Cumiskey Panesar is currently sitting his GCSEs at his Shropshire school, but the teenager set up Kian CP Group several months ago and said he is already on his way to earning six figures.

Kian, who lives near Whitchurch, said he was inspired to start the business after being bullied about being mixed race while at school.

"I found I was treated differently from a young age, which massively affected me," he said.

"I knew I didn’t want to work for anyone else but myself, and that mindset really started to awaken me around the age of 10.