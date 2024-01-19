Woman's house 'shook' when car careered into her rural home - again

Janet Shaw of Coton near, Whitchurch, says neighbours have also had cars career into their homes and properties along the B5476 Tilstock to Wem road.

The latest incident occurred on Friday, January 12, at 9pm, when Janet and her husband Paul were in the kitchen.

She said: "There was an almighty crash and the house shook.

"I remember that noise because it was like a crash that happened in August when a motorbike went into the wall. I ran straight upstairs and looked out bedroom window in dark.

"I could hear voices and saw the hazards flashing. It was pitch black so I ran downstairs and told my husband."