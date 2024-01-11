Leisure centre demolition begins ahead of plans for new facility

Funded by Shropshire Council, the new centre will offer a six-lane 25m pool, a 41-station fitness suite, multi-function rooms and a café with 20 covers.

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture and digital, said: “It is exciting to see demolition starting on site. There has been so much work going on behind the scenes to get the project this far along, but now people will be able to see the progress for themselves. It is truly a milestone for the project and I am delighted we have been able to share it.

“Shropshire Council places the health and wellbeing of residents high on its agenda and we are delighted that the people of Whitchurch and the surrounding areas will enjoy this modern and energy efficient fitness centre.”

Peggy Mullock, a local Shropshire Councillor for Whitchurch North, added: “It is great to see the old building finally being removed. We have waited many years to have a quality swimming pool, and we can now all look forward to seeing a fantastic new swimming and fitness centre for our residents to enjoy.”

Gerald Dakin, local Shropshire Councillor for Whitchurch South, said: "I am overjoyed with this development. It has been a team effort from the beginning.

"Shropshire Council has done wonders to get this off the ground. It will be an excellent facility for the town and surrounding areas, and I thank the team and supporters for all the effort put in for it to go ahead."

Shropshire Council developed the £13.1m project after concluding that a new centre would be the most viable and cost effective way to replace the previous facility, which had not been able to open since March 2020 when defects were identified in the pool’s structure.

It is anticipated the new centre will open in mid-2025 under the management of the Shropshire Community Leisure Trust and Serco, who currently operate Shrewsbury Sports Village, The Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre in Shrewsbury, Market Drayton Leisure Centre and Oswestry Leisure Centre, on behalf of Shropshire Council.

Leisure development experts Alliance Leisure have been appointed to the project, working through the UK Leisure Framework.

Supporting Alliance will be Pellikaan as lead contractor, with architects Roberts Limbrick and Axiom responsible for project management.

Julia Goddard, senior business development manager at Alliance Leisure, said: “It’s good to finally be on site with this project, and see all partners working together to bring the new facility to life. Our team is looking forward to seeing the centre develop over the coming months and delivering a first class health and wellbeing space for the local community.”