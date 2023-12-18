Council approves flats plans

The empty units, which sit above a butchers shop on the junction of Watergate Street and Mill Street in Whitchurch, will become two one-bedroom residential properties following a successful application for a change of use by applicants MHL SASS.

The proposal, lodged with the council in November and approved last week, will provide added natural surveillance in Whitchurch town centre, council planners say.

No external changes to the building, which is not listed, are proposed as part of the development. In 2022, the shop unit on the ground floor of the building was converted to a butchers, having previously been home to an estate agents.

“The proposal is considered would provide low cost housing for one to two people within a sustainable town centre location,” said the report by planning officer Mared Rees-Jones.

“The proposal would encourage a level of natural surveillance during evening/night hours in a town centre location, which is a benefit to the area and meets the social dimension of sustainable development.”

A supporting statement submitted by Shrewsbury firm Sean Caddick Architectural said the scheme would have no detrimental affect to the building’s frontage, which lies within the town’s conservation area.

The statement said the scheme involved internal changes only, and the building would remain “in keeping with the existing properties” in the area.

“Although not listed, this building is seen as an important part of the town’s history,” said the statement.

“This application proposes the conversion of the existing office to residential with only non-structural minor alterations to modern elements of the building.”

A lack of parking facilities provided for the two new flats would be negated by bus and train access, the statement said, while visitors could be catered for in nearby town centre car parks.

“The development is located within the centre of Whitchurch with good access to both the bus and train stations,” the statement added.

“In addition, there are several public car parks a short distance away that will provide for visitors.”