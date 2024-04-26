Watch: Drone captures work on new Whitchurch swimming and fitness centre
A drone has captured the progress on work to build the new Whitchurch swimming and fitness centre.
Plus
By Megan Jones
Published
Work began to demolish the former Whitchurch Swimming Centre, neighbouring youth hub and multi-sports area in January this year.
Shropshire Council says that the foundations are now complete on its £13.1m replacement and their contractor Pellikaan is making "good progress" installing the steel frame.
The new centre, which the authority says is "on track" to be completed in 2025, will include a six-lane 25m pool, fitness suite, multi-function rooms and a cafe.