Watch: Drone captures work on new Whitchurch swimming and fitness centre

Work began to demolish the former Whitchurch Swimming Centre, neighbouring youth hub and multi-sports area in January this year.

Shropshire Council says that the foundations are now complete on its £13.1m replacement and their contractor Pellikaan is making "good progress" installing the steel frame.

The new centre, which the authority says is "on track" to be completed in 2025, will include a six-lane 25m pool, fitness suite, multi-function rooms and a cafe.