Tractor blaze spreads to hedgerow

The tractor which was standing on open land, at Fauls Green, was completely destroyed in the blaze.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received 999 calls just before 8.30am on Monday and fire crews from Whitchurch and Hodnet went to the scene.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire with a main jet.

They said the vehicle's trailer was also involved and suffered about 20 per cent damage.

"The fire spread to 40 metres of hedgerow and the road surface," a spokesperson said.

The blaze was under control within an hour.