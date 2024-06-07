Tour of Britain cycling team devastated as ALL 14 bikes are stolen from mechanic's van

The Lifeplus – Wahoo team posted about the theft on social media, revealed all the bikes had been taken from a mechanic's van which had been parked in Whitchurch.

The tour began yesterday in Welshpool, and the first stage finished in Llandudno.

It is due to resume in Wrexham today.

But the Lifeplus – Wahoo team revealed earlier this morning that it was having to find a solution to get its riders on the starting line.

It said that the bikes had all been taken from the van parked at the Macdonald Hill Valley Hotel in Whitchurch.

The post on social media said: "We woke this morning to find all 14 of our Ribble Endurance SLR bikes stolen from our mechanic's van.

"We are hoping to find a solution to enable us to start in Wrexham today.

"Stolen from Macdonald Hill Valley Hotel, Whitchurch, Shropshire."