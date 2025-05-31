Shropshire Star
Drink driver, 27, caught over the limit on busy A442 near Telford is banned

A motorist who was caught well over the drink drive limit on a busy carriageway north of Telford has been banned from the road for 18 months.

By Nick Humphreys
Telford magistrates court

Joshua Johnson, aged 27, drove a Vauxhall Astra without a licence and while uninsured on the A442 between the Shawbirch roundabout and Dukes Drive on May 17 this year.

A breath test found he had 60 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, comfortably over the limit in England and Wales, which is 35mcg.

