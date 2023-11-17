School thanks the community after being rated 'Good' by Ofsted

They say it showcases Lower Heath CE Primary School's commitment to providing a high quality education for its children.

Headteacher Helen Reynolds said the achievement reflected the dedication and hard work of the school's staff, children, and the entire school community.

"It is a testament to Lower Heath CE Primary School's continuous efforts to provide an environment where students can flourish academically and personally," she said.

She expressed her gratitude for the wholehearted commitment of the school's staff, parents and children.

"We are delighted with this 'Good' rating in all areas by Ofsted. It reflects the collaborative effort of our passionate teachers, supportive community, close work with the church and enthusiastic children who all contribute to our school's success," she said.

The Ofsted report highlighted several areas of strength, including the quality of teaching, the school's strong leadership team and the progress made by children across different subjects. The school's inclusive and nurturing environment was also praised.

Lead inspector Alexander Laney said: “This is a warm and welcoming school. Staff enjoy working here. They know their pupils and their families well. They use this knowledge to cultivate strong, nurturing relationships with pupils which is valued.

"The schools’ core values of love, faith, respect, fellowship and thankfulness are at the heart of its work. For example, pupils develop strong bonds of fellowship in their mixed aged classes. These shine through in pupils’ interactions with their peers”.

The nursery at the school is now offering places to three year olds and has some space in other classes across the school. To arrange a visit, call 01948 840824 or visit lowerheath.co.uk