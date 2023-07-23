Three vehicle collision on A41 near Whitchurch

By Megan JonesWhitchurchPublished: Comments

Emergency services rushed to the scene of a three-vehicle collision near Whitchurch on Sunday afternoon.

Police urged caution for drivers approaching the area.
Police urged caution for drivers approaching the area.

Police were advising caution to drivers around Whitchurch on Sunday afternoon following a three-vehicle collision on the A41.

Traffic data suggests the incident occurred around 1.40pm near the Tilstock Road roundabout, with police issuing a warning at around 3pm.

A spokesperson for West Mercia's North Shrops Safer Neighbourhood Teams said: "Whitchurch and Market Drayton SNT currently dealing with a 3-vehicle RTC on A41 Whitchurch near Tilstock.

"Please approach with caution whilst emergency services are on scene."

They confirmed the Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

Traffic data from around 3.15pm showed slow moving traffic along the A41, with vehicles backed up towards the Wrexham Road roundabout.

The ambulance service has been approached for comment.

Whitchurch
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Transport
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News