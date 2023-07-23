Three vehicle collision on A41 near Whitchurch

Police urged caution for drivers approaching the area.

Police were advising caution to drivers around Whitchurch on Sunday afternoon following a three-vehicle collision on the A41.

Traffic data suggests the incident occurred around 1.40pm near the Tilstock Road roundabout, with police issuing a warning at around 3pm.

A spokesperson for West Mercia's North Shrops Safer Neighbourhood Teams said: "Whitchurch and Market Drayton SNT currently dealing with a 3-vehicle RTC on A41 Whitchurch near Tilstock.

"Please approach with caution whilst emergency services are on scene."

They confirmed the Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

Traffic data from around 3.15pm showed slow moving traffic along the A41, with vehicles backed up towards the Wrexham Road roundabout.