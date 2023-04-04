Planning approved for driving test centre in town

MP Helen Morgan and Whitchurch Town Council have both welcomed the development.

Planning permission has been granted for the DVSA to base a test centre at Whitchurch Civic Centre.

The move has been welcomed by the town's MP, Helen Morgan, and Whitchurch Town Council.

Mrs Morgan has now urged the Chief Executive of the DVSA, Loveday Ryder, to quickly move forward with opening the centre.

The MP, Town Council and local Driving Instructors have lobbied for the DVSA and Department of Transport to keep a Driving Test Centre in the town since plans were announced to close the previous facility, which shut its doors 12 months ago.

Mr Morgan said: "I’m delighted that our campaign to get driving tests back to Whitchurch has taken another big step forward.

"This is very welcome news for the people of Whitchurch and is testament to the whole community working together to retain a vital service.

"The green light has been turned on, so now it’s down to the DVSA to get in gear and get the test centre open. I’ve already contacted the boss of the DVSA to make sure they are aware so there’s no excuse for any further delay."

Whitchurch Town Clerk Mike McDonald added: "We are delighted that permission has now been granted and hope the DVSA can now move swiftly for the benefit of all concerned, particularly the town’s young people.”

Whitchurch Town Council had quickly offered free use of the Civic Centre for driving tests after the previous site shut in April 2022, and the DVSA eventually lodged planning permission in January this year.