The crash happened this morning on the A525 at Broughall, near Whitchurch. A 31-year-old man was arrested.

North Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood Team said on social media: "Another drink driver. Market Drayton officers have arrested a 31-year-old male this morning for drink driving in Whitchurch after the car he was driving collided with a telegraph pole. He blew 53 on the breath test."