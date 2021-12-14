Notification Settings

Former Whitchurch Poundstretcher to be converted into housing and retail units under major plans

By Charlotte BentleyWhitchurchPublished:

Plans for a new retail arcade and apartments in Whitchurch have been submitted.

View from the town's Heritage Centre
Under the plans, by developer Russell Harrison, the former Poundstretcher store on Whitchurch's High Street will be converted into accommodation and retail units.

The major plans will convert the whole building into 17 apartments and split the ground floor space into six retail units.

There will also be a electric car share club – one of the first of its kind in the UK, according to the developer.

Russell Harrison, developer, said: "We saw this dilapidated building and have found a way of totally renovating the whole building, adding 17 top quality apartments.

The proposed redevelopment

"We are splitting the ground floor retail into six high spec, affordable units within a shared serviced arcade. In addition, a totally new electric car share club, one of the first of its kind in the UK.

"Our excellent team at GWP Architectural have made efforts to understand the location and create an economical and commercial approach to make better use of the building with the assistance of Shropshire Council planning pre application.

"In 2022 we will further enhance the street scene in High Street and hope with regional marketing will bring more footfall to a thriving High Street."

The former Poundstretcher, on 13-17 High Street, has been closed for nearly a year and was sold by Halls Commercial to local developer, Russell Harrison.

His company has been responsible for many major restoration projects including Stoneythorpe Hall, a derelict 16th century manor house, and the multi-million pound renovation of The Haybridge in Telford, now 63 modern apartments.

