Record-breaking end of year sale for Trevanion Auctioneers

Enamelled locket pendant depicting a masked woman which sold for £1,600

Trevanion Auctioneers in Whitchurch rounded off their 2021 auction calendar with a record-breaking two-day November auction.

“2021 has been a year full of new challenges for Trevanion Auctioneers, as it has been for so many businesses up and down the country,” said managing partner Christina Trevanion.

“In the past twelve months, we have undergone a major refurbishment, an extensive building project, emerged from a third national lockdown, and taken on some of the largest, most important collections that the team and I have handled to date.

Sapphire and diamond cluster ring which sold for £5,000

"When we re-opened our doors in April, there were feelings of anticipation and trepidation, but the response has been overwhelming, with record-breaking results across the board. I am incredibly proud of what we, as a team, have accomplished this year.”

Three single owner collections were at the heart of this month’s auction. Day one began with an exquisite collection of jewellery belonging to a Shropshire business woman, amassed over two decades.

Highlights from the collection included an exquisite 19th century brooch by renowned jewellers Arthur & Carlo Giuliano which sold for £2,000; an unusual enamelled locket pendant depicting a masked woman which made £1,600, and a belle epoque diamond brooch which sold for £1,200.

Managing partner, Christina Trevanion

“This collection has been a joy to handle,” said head of the jewellery department Helena Waudby. “The collector’s passion for jewellery was evident, with exceptional examples ranging across all eras of design, from Georgian gems to 20th century masterpieces. In all, there were over 130 pieces in the collection, all of which sold. With such a broad and varied selection of pieces on offer, there truly was something for everyone.”

Other stars from the jewellery section included a beautiful sapphire and diamond cluster ring which sold to a private buyer for £5,000 – destined to be opened on Christmas morning; a diamond five stone brooch which brought £3,200 and an Art Deco emerald and diamond ring with took £2,900.

Diamond brooch

“This year we have handled a number of exquisite gemstones, many of which have exceeded our pre-sale estimates," said Helena. "The appetite for coloured stones in particular has shown exponential growth this year, and going into 2022 it shows no sign of slowing down."

Christina added: "The jewellery department at Trevanion Auctioneers has yielded some exceptional results for our clients thanks to Helena’s expertise. As a fellow of the gemmological association and a certified diamond grader, Helena has grown the jewellery department to be one of the biggest in the region. I am very proud of her achievements."