Black tie evening raises thousands of pounds for Hope House

Andy Goldsmith from Hope House received a cheque for £18,000 at Bolesworth Castle

The event was held to celebrate the historic Cheshire venue’s past successes and to hear Nina Barbour’s exciting plans as the business builds towards its 200th anniversary celebrations in 2028.

More than £18,000 was raised in the evening to support the castle's charity of the year, that provides centres of excellence for children’s palliative care and that works to ensure every family facing the death of a child gets the very best care and support when, and where, they need it.

The black-tie event was hosted in Bolesworth’s VIP Hospitality Marquee, next to the main arena that showcases world class show jumping and other high-profile events. Guests were treated a three course meal, laser light display and music from the Singing Waiters.

Nina Barbour, Managing Director of Bolesworth, said: “It was a fabulous evening and a perfect setting for us to raise money for Hope House Hospices as well as to be able to outline the vision for Bolesworth as we work towards our bicentenary in 2028.

“We have some really exciting and sustainable plans in place that will drive our ambition of being a world class destination for events, leisure and tourism, while supporting tenants through a diverse range of high-quality properties and opportunities.”

Andy Goldsmith, chief executive, Hope House Hospices, adds: “It was a fantastic event topped off with an amazing amount of money raised for our hospices. We’re so grateful for all who donated and look forward to working with the team at Bolesworth over the coming year.”

The castle and grounds were illuminated as the historic venue prepares to switch on its inaugural Christmas lights trail on Friday 3rd December. The sparkling Christmas lights event runs December 24, allowing visitors to kick off Christmas with a 1.2-mile magical trail and unforgettable after-dark experience.