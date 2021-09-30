Classic Rolexes take top prices at auction with rare 'Coca-Cola' and 'Pepsi' styles

Rolex GMT Master wristwatches - the 'Coca-Cola' style

Two classic Rolexes sold for thousands at Trevanion Auctioneers's September sale, which saw 940 lots go up for sale, and turned out to be the most successful September since opening in 2015.

Commenting on the sale, managing director Christina Trevanion said: “Despite the current economic uncertainties and the continuing impact of the pandemic, it’s great to see our auctions attracting international interest and strong bidding from the UK and around the world.”

The top hammer prices of the day came from two classic Rolex GMT Master wristwatches, with a ‘Coca- Cola’ model selling for more than £8,000 and a ‘Pepsi’ example fetching over £9,000.

“A Rolex is guaranteed to draw the attention of watch enthusiasts across the globe, but the amount of pre-sale interest in this pair of watches was astounding," said auctioneer Ashley Jones.

“As the leading luxury watchmaker in the world, Rolex has a long line of hits; from the Submariner to the Day-Date and the Datejust, there are many must-have Rolex watches out there.

"However, when it comes to a Rolex that blends style and practicality the GMT-Master has become one of Rolex’s most desirable sports watches to own and collect.”

Rolex GMT Master wristwatches - the 'Pepsi' style

The Rolex GMT-Master was designed in the early 1950’s, a time when the commercial air travel industry was flourishing; more people than ever were able to travel to destinations all over the world in a matter of hours, and while travelling was becoming cheaper and more convenient it also presented new problems – in particular adjusting to new time zones.

In response to this, the biggest commercial airline of the 20th century, Pan American World Airways, approached Rolex and asked them to make a watch capable of telling the time across different time zones.

Rolex created a timepiece with an innovative fourth hand, which allowed the display of an additional time, with the corresponding number markings on the outer bezel.

The bezels were made in a select range of colour combinations – some of the most popular combinations are the ‘Coca-Cola’ – black and red – and the ‘Pepsi’ – blue and red.

Elsewhere in the auction, there were strong results from the silver and jewellery sections, as precious metal prices hold strong going into the autumn months.

Lots of note include a sapphire and diamond ring which took £2,000, a vintage 18ct collarette which fetched £1,900 and an aquamarine and diamond bracelet which achieved £1,400.

“As the world slowly returns to normal, gold and silver prices have dipped from the staggering heights seen at the peak of the pandemic,” said jewellery and silver specialist Helena Waudby. “But it’s important for sellers to remember that prices today are still far higher than they were pre-pandemic.

A sapphire and diamond ring, which sold for £2,000

“Moreover, it’s not just the intrinsic value of the raw materials driving prices – there has been a shortage of fine vintage and antique jewellery on the current market, so the great selection of pieces we had on offer brought buyers out in force.

"This, combined with a newly emboldened group of private buyers who have been dipping their toes into the auction market since last year, meant that many pieces achieved well above their top estimate.

"All through the year I’ve been giving my clients who are considering selling the same advice – take advantage of the current market and sell sooner rather than later.”