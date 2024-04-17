Bomb disposal experts dealing with 'unexploded ordnance' in Wem

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Mercia Police have said a 30-metre cordon is in place at the Leek Street car park in the centre of the town, after the ordnance was handed to the police on Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the force said: "EOD (Explosives Ordnance Disposal) will attend the scene to assess the device and if need it will be moved to a safe location. The public are asked to stay away from the area."