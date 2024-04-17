Bomb disposal experts dealing with 'unexploded ordnance' in Wem
Bomb disposal experts are on their way after an unexploded device was handed to police in Wem.
West Mercia Police have said a 30-metre cordon is in place at the Leek Street car park in the centre of the town, after the ordnance was handed to the police on Wednesday afternoon.
A spokesperson for the force said: "EOD (Explosives Ordnance Disposal) will attend the scene to assess the device and if need it will be moved to a safe location. The public are asked to stay away from the area."