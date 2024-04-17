'Controlled explosion' after unexploded device handed to Wem police
An unexploded device has been detonated by bomb disposal experts after it was handed to police in Wem on Wednesday.
Officers from Explosives Ordnance Disposal (OED) moved the "ordnance" to a safe location where they conducted a controlled explosion, West Mercia Police said in a statement on Wednesday.
The device had been handed to police earlier on Wednesday afternoon and saw offices place a 30-metre cordon placed around the Leek Street car park in the town.
The cordon has now been lifted.