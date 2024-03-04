Bad drivers find themselves up against the law as officers go on patrol in Wem
Bad drivers found themselves confronted by police when officers went on the beat in Wem.
By David Tooley
Published
Last updated
Wem's safer neighbourhood team went on patrol to provide residents with some crime fighting visibility, officers said on Monday .
PCSO Oliver Morris, of the policing team in Wem, said: "One vehicle was stopped for anti-social driving around the primary school and another vehicle was stopped due to (the driver) being on their mobile phone.
"Drivers who are caught using their mobile phone can face a penalty of six points and a £200 fine."
PCSO Morris added that anyone who has any concerns and didn't get chance to speak to officers should contact the local safer neighbourhood team.