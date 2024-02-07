Shropshire parking plans a 'pay to pray' charge on churchgoers, says ex-mayor

Last month, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet approved changes to parking charges in the council’s car parks and on-street parking areas across the county.

The changes, which are expected to come into effect on April 1, will not only an see increase in the hourly rate to park by 20p outside of Shrewsbury, but also the introduction of Sunday and Bank Holiday charges, albeit at half the price of weekday rates.

The intended changes have now been 'called in', meaning they are to be scrutinised by Shropshire Council's economy and environment overview & scrutiny committee.

However, Pauline Dee, a former long-standing councillor and previous mayor of Wem, said the introduction of parking charges on a Sunday is an effective 'pay to pray' charge on the town's churchgoers.

She has now written to both the cabinet and to the scrutiny committee to voice her opposition to the proposals that will affect Wem's Leek Street, Mill Street and High Street car parks.

In her letter to the council she said: "I have read the proposed car parking charges approved by the Cabinet to increase the cost in Shropshire. I am appalled that once again you are proposing to introduce a charge for Sundays and Bank Holidays.

"Wem is a small town with all the small shops and businesses, except for the Co-op supermarket, run by independent owners. Our town should never have been included in those who have to pay to park but it was the will of the ruling party that it should be included."

She continued: "There are no shops or businesses open on a Sunday except for the Co-op and the majority of those who park on the main car park are those who are attending Sunday worship.

"I have spoken to the other three churches who like me are concerned that those of us who attend our church for Sunday worship will now have to pay to pray."

When the changes to parking were announced, Shropshire Council's cabinet's member for highways and transport, Dan Morris, said: "Across the county, our 83 car parks have not kept pace with maintenance requirements such as surfacing, lining, signing, drainage, boundaries, green assets and cleaning. To address the car park maintenance needs in Shropshire, an increase in charges is required throughout the county.

“We continue to encourage people to visit Shrewsbury and support its local businesses, but we hope these proposals will encourage people to park outside Shrewsbury’s river loop – or use alternative modes of travel. They will also enable the council to better maintain our car parks and bring them up to the standard that people require and expect.”

However, Pauline Dee said: "I cannot see how Shropshire Council will make any money out of Wem Car Park, once the machines have been altered and an employee, on double time, has to work on Sundays and Bank holidays. It is a poorly conceived proposal. You would think Shropshire Council wanted to close Wem down!"