Ambulance called after ceiling collapse
A casualty has been left in the care of the ambulance service after a ceiling collapsed in their Wem property.
The incident in Kynaston Drive occured around 2.30pm, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said.
A spokesperson for SFRS said two fire crews were called out following the partial collapse, which was made safe.
"The area has been made safe and one casualty is in the care of the ambulance service," SFRS said.
West Midlands Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.