Thrill-seeking hospice volunteer 'still has her legs' after charity skydive

Alison Cartwright after her skydive

Those were the words of the Severn Hospice retail area manager when adrenaline junkie and volunteer Alison Cartwright returned to the shop after her daredevil skydive.

Alison, aged 51, who works at the Severn Hospice shop in Wem, jumped out of a plane from 10,000ft to raise money for the charity at Tilstock Airfield.

It was her third skydive, and she's developed such a penchant for thrill-seeking, she's planning on doing her solo licence.

She said: "It was absolutely fantastic. The instructor said I don't need a tandem and I could go solo. I controlled the chute myself.

"So now I'm planning on doing my licence. You've got to do it by the time you're 55 or you can't get one, so I've got a few years yet."

Alison Cartwright did a skydive for Severn Hospice

Severn Hospice's Alison Cartwright with Jenny Smith, Kelly Simmons and Jenny Geary Cooper

So far, Alison has raised £1,090, and her latest stunt has impressed colleagues. "They said they were thinking about me at 10am (when the skydive took place).

"My area manager came to see me. She said 'so you've still got your legs then!' It was a fantastic day and it's a fantastic team at the airfield.

"I love it. It's so beautiful when you're up there. It's just the jump at the start that's scary, then it's just beautiful. It's become a bit of a hobby. I'm addicted to it.

One kind-hearted Severn Hospice shop customer donated almost £250 to the charity as part of her skydive fundraising.