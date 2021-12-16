Notification Settings

Bird flu discovered in Shropshire

By Sue AustinWemPublished:

Bird flu has been discovered at a premises in Wem.

The outbreak is the first in Shropshire and owners of birds, whether commercial flocks, backyard chickens or aviary birds are being reminded that they must be kept inside.

A notice from the Animal and Plant Health Agency said: "Highly pathogenic avian Influenza has been located at a premises near Wem. Please remain vigilant for signs of ill health and ensure measures are in place to prevent wild bird contact with domestic birds."

"All birds on the infected premises will be humanely culled."

A three kilometre protection zone and a 10 kilometre surveillance zone has been put in place around the premises.

Last month there was an outbreak of avian flu in the Chirk area.

There are fears that this winter could see the worse outbreak of avian flu on record in Britain.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

