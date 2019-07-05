Menu

Advertising

'Wembling' litter pick

By Sue Austin | Wem | News | Published:

Wembles will be out on the streets of Wem in north Shropshire on Sunday for a litter pick.

Wem

The environmental group, inspired by the Wombles, has teamed up with Wem Town Council to hold the summer event.

Members of the public are being invited to go along and help out anytime between 10am and noon. Litter pickers will meet at Jubilee Square by the Co-op.

Town Clerk, Penny O'Hagan, said: "All ages are welcome and children must be accompanied by an adult.

"Equipment will be provided but volunteers should bring gloves if they have them."

She said it was hoped that similar events would be held once a quarter at least.

"We want the town to look beautiful for our sweet pea and big transport weekend on July 20/21."

Wem North Shropshire Local Hubs News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin
Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News