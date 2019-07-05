'Wembling' litter pick

The environmental group, inspired by the Wombles, has teamed up with Wem Town Council to hold the summer event.

Members of the public are being invited to go along and help out anytime between 10am and noon. Litter pickers will meet at Jubilee Square by the Co-op.

Town Clerk, Penny O'Hagan, said: "All ages are welcome and children must be accompanied by an adult.

"Equipment will be provided but volunteers should bring gloves if they have them."

She said it was hoped that similar events would be held once a quarter at least.

"We want the town to look beautiful for our sweet pea and big transport weekend on July 20/21."