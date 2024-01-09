Warning to residents over night flying training from Shropshire RAF base starting next week

Number 1 Flying Training School will be carrying out essential after-dark flights between January 15 and February 29.

Crews will operate from RAF Shawbury throughout Shropshire and the borders of adjacent counties.

Throughout the flights, trainees will be practicing using night vision equipment, which reduce pilots depth of perception and limit peripheral vision.

Helicopter instructor Flight Lieutenant Chris Pepper said: "When selecting the routes and fields to operate in, we make every effort to de-conflict the areas that we use.

"Landing sites are carefully chosen to minimise disturbance to houses, farms and livestock.

"The night flying techniques and procedures we use at Shawbury fully prepare the trainees for life on the frontline aircraft.

"We thank you for your support while we conduct our essential night flying training."