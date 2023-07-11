'Keep windows closed' warning from firefighters tackling latest Shropshire barn blaze

Shropshire firefighters have issued a warning for Shawbury residents to keep windows closed, as they tackle the latest barn fire

Firefighting crews were in attendance at a barn fire in the Bings Heath area on Tuesday evening after the report came in at 6.15pm.

Four fire crews and the water carrier rushed to the scene from Baschurch, Hodnet, Shrewsbury, Telford and Wellington stations.

The responders reported a metal barn, around 40 metres by 80 metres was completely immersed by the blaze.

At 7pm, Shropshire Fire & Rescue issued a warning to nearby residents.

A spokesperson said: "Crews are currently in attendance at a Barn Fire in the Bings Heath area.

"Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service are advising residents in the area, and up to Shawbury to keep windows closed due to the smoke."