'Keep windows closed' warning from firefighters tackling latest Shropshire barn blaze

By Megan JonesShawburyPublished:

Shropshire firefighters have issued a warning for Shawbury residents to keep windows closed, as they tackle yet another barn fire.

Shropshire firefighters have issued a warning for Shawbury residents to keep windows closed, as they tackle the latest barn fire
Shropshire firefighters have issued a warning for Shawbury residents to keep windows closed, as they tackle the latest barn fire

Firefighting crews were in attendance at a barn fire in the Bings Heath area on Tuesday evening after the report came in at 6.15pm.

Four fire crews and the water carrier rushed to the scene from Baschurch, Hodnet, Shrewsbury, Telford and Wellington stations.

The responders reported a metal barn, around 40 metres by 80 metres was completely immersed by the blaze.

At 7pm, Shropshire Fire & Rescue issued a warning to nearby residents.

A spokesperson said: "Crews are currently in attendance at a Barn Fire in the Bings Heath area.

"Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service are advising residents in the area, and up to Shawbury to keep windows closed due to the smoke."

The incident is just one in a growing list of barn fires the service has been battling in recent weeks, with barns in Lilleshall, Bridgnorth and Church Stretton all going up in smoke.

Shawbury
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News